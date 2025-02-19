Champions Trophy: New Zealand Players, Spectators Shocked By Surprise Air Show Thinking It Of 'Terror Attack'

The Pakistan Air Force came up with a special air show ahead of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After witnessing this, the likes of Devon Conway and Will Young, along with fans, were taken aback by the sound of the air show in Karachi.

Players ducked while spectators sat closing their ears with hands indicating that they thought the aircraft sound as either explosion or gunfire, given Pakistan's terror attack history. Pakistan was facing New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday, February 19. The high-octane tournament is special for both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and fans, as it is the first ICC event in the country after 29 years. The last time when Pakistan hosted an ICC tournament transpired back in 1996 during the World Cup.

Newzealand team and that kid's reaction is so real...!!



- Very Fear Lag Rya Jiii....



pic.twitter.com/e1D32WM6uz — Gillfied (Was_gill) February 19, 2025

Dar Ka Mahaul in Pakistan!



The moment NZ players during Champions Trophy match realised that it was Pakistani Air Force Jets and not Pakistani Jaish e Muhammad Terror Group Suicide Squad team members practising blowing up. pic.twitter.com/nBvMmJUomL — Aditya Raj Kaul (AdityaRajKaul) February 19, 2025

Pakistan isn’t for the faint-hearted, especially those who tread with fear of an air show being incoming fire! Watching the NZ batters duck for cover was the best unplanned drill today #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/mLWbJwOM4H February 19, 2025

In order to make it special, the Pakistan Air Force performed a special air show called 'Sher Dil' during the national anthem ahead of the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy. Talking about the game, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi on Wednesday. The likes of Tom Latham and Will Young smashed hundreds while Glenn Phillips hit fifty after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl.

In reply, Pakistan was all out for just 260 runs as they were clueless against the New Zealand bowlers. For New Zealand, William O'Rourke and Santner starred with the ball as they scalped with three wickets each.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Saud Shakeel.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra