CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Champions Trophy: New Zealand Players, Spectators Shocked By Surprise Air Show Thinking It Of 'Terror Attack'

The high-octane tournament is special for both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and fans, as it is the first ICC event in the country after 29 years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 10:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Pakistan Air Force came up with a special air show ahead of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After witnessing this, the likes of Devon Conway and Will Young, along with fans, were taken aback by the sound of the air show in Karachi.

Players ducked while spectators sat closing their ears with hands indicating that they thought the aircraft sound as either explosion or gunfire, given Pakistan's terror attack history. Pakistan was facing New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday, February 19. The high-octane tournament is special for both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and fans, as it is the first ICC event in the country after 29 years. The last time when Pakistan hosted an ICC tournament transpired back in 1996 during the World Cup.

In order to make it special, the Pakistan Air Force performed a special air show called 'Sher Dil' during the national anthem ahead of the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy. Talking about the game, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi on Wednesday. The likes of Tom Latham and Will Young smashed hundreds while Glenn Phillips hit fifty after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl.

In reply, Pakistan was all out for just 260 runs as they were clueless against the New Zealand bowlers. For New Zealand, William O'Rourke and Santner starred with the ball as they scalped with three wickets each.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Saud Shakeel. 

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra

