Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony 2025: Know Date, Time, Venue, Who Will Perform At CT 2025 Opening Ceremony In Pakistan?
The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is slated to start from February 19, with Pakistan hosting the tournament. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a major announcement regarding the grand opening ceremony.
Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament's first match between Pakistan and New Zealand, is set to organise performances of renowned Pakistani artists. As per Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Mohsin Naqvi, the likes of Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, and Arif Lohar will perform at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony, scheduled to begin at 7 PM.
Gaddafi Stadium will also host four Champions Trophy matches, including a match between England and Australia on February 22 and a semi-final on March 5. Apart from Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi will host an opening ceremony on February 11.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures
19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan
20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai
21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan
22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan
23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai
24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan
27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan
1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan
2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai
4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai
5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan
9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)
Pakistan Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
