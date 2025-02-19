Champions Trophy Shocker For Pakistan Against New Zealand; THIS Key Player Walked Out Limping Only After Two Balls

Pakistan suffered a huge blow when their star batter Fakhar Zaman made headlines after he got injured while trying to save a boundary. The incident transpired in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday.

After Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, the first over of the game witnessed Shaheen Afridi in action with the new ball. Afridi started the over with a dot ball, then came up with a length delivery where Will Young played a drive through the cover region. Seeing the ball going towards the boundary rope, Fakhar sprinted from mid-off and managed to save a four for his team and that is when he got injured.

Pakistan’s team physio stepped onto the field and took Zaman to the dressing room. Kamran Ghulam who is a top-order batter, came in as his replacement of Fakhar Zaman on the field. Talking about the game, the likes of Tom Latham and Will Young smashed centuries alongside a fifty from Glenn Phillips and powered New Zealand to 320 for 5 vs Pakistan in the opening game of Champions Trophy 2025. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf scalped two wickets each while

PAK vs NZ Full Squads Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Saud Shakeel.

New Zealand For ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra