Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Change the coach, India needs Dhoni': 2011 WC Winner slams Gautam Gambhir for mismanegement of senior players

'Change the coach, India needs Dhoni': 2011 WC Winner slams Gautam Gambhir for mismanegement of senior players

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has ignited an intense discussion across the cricket community following his candid observations regarding the head coach of the national cricket team.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:18 AM IST
'Change the coach, India needs Dhoni': 2011 WC Winner slams Gautam Gambhir for mismanegement of senior players
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Change coach , India needs Dhoni': 2011 WC Winner slams Gambhir, here's why
S Sreesanth on Gautam Gambhir4 min ago
2
New York City15 min ago
3
US Iran Peace Deal15 min ago
4
US Iran Peace Deal29 min ago
5
Nida Dar comeback32 min ago