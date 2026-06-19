/'Change the coach, India needs Dhoni': 2011 WC Winner slams Gautam Gambhir for mismanegement of senior players

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has ignited an intense discussion across the cricket community following his candid observations regarding the head coach of the national cricket team, Gautam Gambhir. The 2011 World Cup winner asserted that the current team infrastructure requires the presence of MS Dhoni rather than Gautam Gambhir.
During a conversation on the show Guest in the Newsroom by Lallantop, Sreesanth expressed that the national squad requires an individual who commands genuine admiration from the players, rather than someone who “talks behind their backs" or seeks media attention on television. The complete broadcasting of this interview is still awaiting full release.
Recent Test Match Difficulties Linked to Coaching Style
When questioned during the program about the reasons behind the recent struggles of the national team in maintaining dominance during home Test series against visiting sides like New Zealand and South Africa, Sreesanth cut across the inquiry by asking, “Who was the coach?"
The former pacer pointed out that the squad suffered major setbacks under Gambhir's leadership. In his opening season as head coach, the national team failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final. This occurred after enduring a 0 to 3 home series whitewash against New Zealand in 2024, followed by a series defeat against Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Subsequently, the team managed a 2 to 2 draw against England before succumbing to a 0 to 2 home series loss against South Africa in 2025, raising significant concerns about long format performances.
When the conversation shifted toward selection complications, Sreesanth directly held Gambhir responsible, stating:
"Change the coach, friend. India needs a mentor, not a coach."
He further detailed that while a coach functions similarly to a director of a show, international cricket teams find greater value in strategic mentors rather than conventional, rigid coaches. Sreesanth argued that Gambhir's method subjects the squad members to "excessive pressure on the players," forcing individuals into an inflexible framework where failing once leads to immediate dropping from the lineup.
Contrasting this with the leadership of MS Dhoni, Sreesanth stated that the former skipper never handled players in such a manner, noting:
“People may say anything, but Dhoni’s mindset and the confidence he instilled in his players were key to the team’s success,"
He reemphasized that "Team India needs a mentor like Dhoni," adding the following philosophy regarding team dynamics:
"You have to be a brother first. You can't just laugh when you win and get angry when you lose. You've done well for the country, that's great. That doesn't mean others aren't trying. Have a mentor over a coach."
Disagreement Over Credit for the T20 World Cup Triumph
Sreesanth strongly dismissed the narrative that attributes the T20 World Cup 2026 title victory solely to the head coach. He pointed out that the actual competitors are the ones who exert maximum effort on the field, stating, “Players sweat it out on the field, so they deserve the credit,"
He emphasized that on field performances and leadership from the players determined the final outcome of the tournament, questioning:
"When the team won the World Cup, all the credit went to Gambhir. But if Sanju Samson hadn't been there, Suryakumar Yadav hadn't captained, and the bowling changes hadn't been made at the right time, would we have won the match?"
He further noted:
“If Sanju hadn’t performed, if Suryakumar Yadav hadn’t led well, or if bowling changes weren’t made at the right time, would we have won? Was the coach making decisions on the field?"
Sreesanth concluded this topic by stating that on field decision making rests with the active players, though he pointed out a preference for alternative coaching styles by adding, "Was the coach making decisions on the field? It's fine if we have a coach like Ashish Nehra, who remains involved,"
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