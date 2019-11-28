हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Charles Perchard to lead Jersey in Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B

The Challenge League Group B is the first of three qualifying rounds for the ICC 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Image Credits: ICC official website

Seam bowler Charles Perchard has been named as the captain of the 14-member Jersey squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Challenge League Group B tournament, which is slated to take place from December 2 to December 12, 2019 in Oman. 

Jersey will compete with Uganda, Hong Kong, Italy, Kenya and Bermuda in Challenge League Group B over a three-year cycle of 15 matches.

Reflecting on the squad, Jersey head coach Neil MacRae said that the team is looking forward to make a strong start in the 50-over tournament.

"Following recent strong performances in the ICC Global T-20 tournament in Abu Dhabi, the squad will now switch their focus to 50 over cricket and will be determined to make a strong start to the ICC Challenge League Group B in Oman," the ICC quoted MacRae as saying. 

The Challenge League Group B is the first of three qualifying rounds for the ICC 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Jersey will begin their campaign against Uganda on December 2. 

The full squad is as follows: 

Charles Perchard  (c), Daniel Birrell, Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, B Stevens, Julius Sumerauer and Nathaniel Watkins

Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League BCricketCharles Perchardjersey
