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Charlie Dean named England captain for three-match ODI series against Ireland

Charlie Dean will captain England in the three-match ODI series against Ireland after deputising against New Zealand. Several senior players have been rested or left out, giving emerging talents a chance to stake their claim.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Charlie Dean named England captain for three-match ODI series against Ireland
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Charlie Dean named England captain for three-match ODI series against Ireland
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