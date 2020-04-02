'Chef' Mayank Agarwal showcases his culinary skills amid 21-day lockdown--Watch

At a time when all the cricketing action across the globe are at halt, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has turned into a chef and is showcasing his culinary skills to all his countrymen amid the 21-day lockdown in the nation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter handle and posted a three-minute long video of Agarwal spending some quality time at home by engaging in cooking.

In the video, Agarwal could be seen cooking "butter garlic mushroom with bell peppers and quinoa" with ease while also telling his viewers the recipe of the dish.

"Meet Chef Mayank Agarwal. What's opening batsman @mayankcricket upto at home? Culinary skills put to test, Mayank prepares one awesome dish," the BCCI said while sharing a link of the video.

Agarwal, on the other hand, also took to his official Twitter handle and posted a final picture of the dish.

"Came up with a healthier option for dinner. Spinach and Mushroom Quinoa courtesy Chef Mayank!#StayHomeStaySafe #StayAwareStaySafe," he wrote along with the picture.

Earlier in March, Agarwal had called on his countrymen to avoid panicking but be vigilant of the situation in order to combat the threat of deadly coronavirus that has spread all across the world and was recently declared 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any symptoms whatsoever! So regardless of whether you feel well or not, stay at home as advised by our authorities. Don`t panic, but be vigilant, be safe and we will overcome this, together!" he had written.

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained. All the cricket activities across the world have come to standstill due to fear of coronavirus.

Earlier, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa slated to take place from March 12 to 18 was called off after the first match was abandoned due to rain, while the BCCI decided to postpone the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 amid coronavirus pandemic.

India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown in the nation following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to combat the threat of COVID-19.