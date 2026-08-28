/Chelsea agree USD 7.5m deal for Emiliano Martinez: Argentina Star set for Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for a reported USD 7.5 million, with the Argentina international set to undergo a medical in London before completing his move to Stamford Bridge.
The deal sees Chelsea add a vastly experienced goalkeeper to their squad as they look to strengthen their options between the posts. Martinez, 33, has been one of Aston Villa's key players since joining the club from Arsenal in 2020 and has also established himself as Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper.
Chelsea's decision to bring in Martinez comes after renewed scrutiny surrounding Robert Sanchez. The Spanish goalkeeper made a costly error during Chelsea's 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham on Monday, allowing Josh King's effort to slip through his grasp at the near post.
Sanchez was also involved in another error later in the game, when he spilled an effort into a dangerous area before Gonzalo Garcia converted the rebound.
Despite previously backing Sanchez, Chelsea have now opted to bring in Martinez with the transfer deadline approaching. The move could provide manager Xabi Alonso with another experienced option in goal.
Martinez arrives at Chelsea with an impressive international resume. He played a crucial role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph and has also won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, as well as the Finalissima in 2022.
His performances for Argentina have earned him the Yashin Trophy twice, recognising him as the best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'or awards in 2022 and 2024. At club level, Martinez has been a prominent figure for Aston Villa. He helped the club win the Europa League and played in their Champions League campaigns.
Villa's decision to part ways with Martinez comes after they strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of Japan international Zion Suzuki from Parma earlier this month.
Martinez had already been linked with a move away from Villa during the transfer window, with Juventus among the clubs previously interested in the goalkeeper. However, the Italian side eventually brought in Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario on loan.
The USD 7.5m agreement now puts Martinez on course for a move to Chelsea, subject to the completion of his medical.
The Martinez deal is another significant piece of business between Chelsea and Aston Villa during the current transfer window. The two clubs have already been involved in several transfers, including Morgan Rogers' move to Chelsea and Alejandro Garnacho's switch in the opposite direction on an initial loan deal.
Nicolas Jackson has also been completing a medical at Villa Park as he prepares to join Unai Emery's side, adding another chapter to the increasingly active transfer relationship between the two Premier League clubs.
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