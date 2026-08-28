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Chelsea agree USD 7.5m deal for Emiliano Martinez: Argentina Star set for Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have agreed a USD 7.5 million deal to sign Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa. The 33-year-old is set to undergo a medical in London as Chelsea look to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Chelsea agree USD 7.5m deal for Emiliano Martinez: Argentina Star set for Stamford Bridge
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Chelsea agree USD 7.5m deal for Emiliano Martinez: Argentina Star set for Stamford Bridge
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