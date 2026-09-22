/Chennai Super Kings board to meet ahead of AGM after alleged fixing sting operation

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management is set to convene an urgent board meeting to address emerging spot-fixing and corruption allegations, ahead of the franchise’s scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM).
A CSK official confirmed to Cricbuzz that the board will officially meet to deliberate on the matter. However, the franchise stressed that the claims circulating in the public domain currently remain unverified and lack substantiation.
"We have our Annual General Meeting (AGM) coming up. Our board will meet ahead of the AGM. We will discuss the matter," the CSK official told Cricbuzz.
He did not want to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter, while stressing that the information available so far remains unverified. The CSK AGM is scheduled for September 25.
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The controversy surfaced following an investigative sting operation conducted by media outlet Tehelka. The report made several serious allegations concerning the leak of internal franchise intelligence:
Information Leak: A CSK squad member allegedly shared sensitive, inside match information with a former Delhi first-class cricketer.
Bookmaker Links: That intermediary allegedly sold the insider information to London-based bookmakers for Rs 60 lakh during a 2025 season fixture.
Claims by the Intermediary: In recorded interactions with an undercover reporter, the former domestic player claimed to have amassed around Rs 3 crore by peddling privileged details.
He further boasted that he could influence IPL outcomes with a "90% guarantee" for Rs 1 crore, contingent on his contacts being contracted, alongside offering inside tips for the Delhi Premier League (DPL).
Addressing the developments, CSK representatives reiterated that the franchise maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption in cricket.
Internal Assessment: The CSK board plans to review the veracity of the recordings and determine whether any formal inquiry or outreach to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is necessary.
Pre-AGM Discussion: The meeting is expected to take place in the coming days as directors gather ahead of the franchise's AGM on September 25.
Neither the BCCI nor the IPL Governing Council has issued an official statement, while CSK officials maintain that any further steps will depend on verifying whether the allegations hold factual merit.
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