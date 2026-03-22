Chennai Super Kings induct Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into first-ever Hall of Fame - See Pics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially launched its first-ever Hall of Fame, inducting two of the franchise's most iconic figures: former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina and Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden.

The announcement from five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came during the much-anticipated "Roar '26" fan event at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Sunday, March 22, 2026, ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

The event celebrated CSK's rich legacy, featuring reunions with former stars, a grand atmosphere, and a live performance by music maestro A.R. Rahman.

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CSK's official announcement highlighted the duo with the caption: "Before the legacy... there were these two. Our first Hall of Fame inductees: Suresh Raina & Matthew Hayden #WhistlePodu #Roar26."

Suresh Raina | Matthew Hayden

Hall of Fame Inductees #WhistlePodu #Roar26 pic.twitter.com/3MYBwPSWuI — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2026

The franchise described them as foundational pillars who helped build the Yellow Army's dynasty.

The Inductees: Symbols Of A Golden Era

Suresh Raina (Chinna Thala)

Few players are as synonymous with the yellow jersey as Suresh Raina. Known to the Chepauk faithful as 'Chinna Thala' and 'Mr. IPL' by CSK fans, Raina was a cornerstone of the team for over a decade.

He played a pivotal role in CSK's multiple IPL titles, serving as vice-captain under MS Dhoni and earning a reputation for explosive middle-order batting, sharp fielding, and part-time spin bowling.

The Numbers: He remains CSK’s all-time leading run-scorer with 5,529 runs, including two centuries and 38 fifties.

The Trophies: Raina was instrumental in four IPL title wins (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) and two Champions League T20 victories.

The Impact: Beyond the runs, his energy in the field and ability to deliver in high-pressure knockouts defined the "CSK way."

Matthew Hayden

Hayden, the "big-hitting" Australian opener played for the CSK between 2008 and 2010, but his impact spanned a lifetime.

The Mongoose Bat: Hayden famously brought flair and aggression to the top of the order, famously using the Mongoose bat to terrorize bowlers.

Achievements: He was the first CSK player to win the Orange Cap (in 2009, with 572 runs) and played a pivotal role in the team's first IPL title win in 2010.

Legacy: In just 32 matches, he amassed 1,117 runs, setting the blueprint for the aggressive opening stands that would become a CSK hallmark.

'Roar 26': A Night Of Nostalgia

The induction ceremony of CSK took place amidst a carnival-like atmosphere. The event featured a reunion of "OG" Super Kings, including Muttiah Muralitharan, Michael Hussey, Ambati Rayudu, and Lakshmipathy Balaji.

The evening also saw MS Dhoni take the stage to felicitate current stars like Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube for their heroics in the 2026 T20 World Cup, alongside U-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre.

Looking Ahead: IPL 2026

With the Hall of Fame now established, CSK turns its focus to the pitch. The five-time champions will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

It is followed by fixtures against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk on April 3, before traveling to Bengaluru to take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5 and hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) in a home game on April 11. All four of CSK in the first phase of the competition will be evening games.