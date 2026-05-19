Chennai Super Kings Playoffs Scenario: Is MS Dhoni’s CSK already out of IPL 2026? Here’s how they can still qualify

The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs has intensified after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 18. While Sunrisers Hyderabad officially sealed their place in the IPL playoffs, CSK’s qualification hopes now depend on multiple results going their way in the final round of league matches.

SRH beat CSK to enter IPL 2026 playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a dominant run chase to defeat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Chepauk and become one of the qualified teams in IPL 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: RCB script history, become joint 2nd-most frequent IPL playoff qualifiers after CSK; check full list of teams

Batting first, CSK posted 180/7 after a fighting knock from Dewald Brevis, who scored 44 off 27 balls, his highest score of the IPL 2026 season. Shivam Dube also made valuable contribution as Chennai recovered after early setbacks.

However, SRH chased down the target comfortably in 19 overs, thanks to a superb partnership between Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

Kishan played a match-winning knock of 70 runs off 47 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes, while Klaasen hammered 47 off just 26 deliveries to take the game away from CSK.

Earlier in the innings, Pat Cummins delivered a captain’s spell, picking up three crucial wickets and restricting Chennai from crossing the 200-run mark.

Following SRH’s victory, three teams have officially confirmed their spots in the IPL 2026 playoffs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Now three playoff spots sealed, only one place remains available in the IPL playoffs race.

Is CSK Eliminated From IPL 2026?

No, Chennai Super Kings are not officially eliminated yet. CSK currently have 12 points from 13 matches in the IPL points table 2026. To stay alive in the playoffs race, they must win their final league match. However, even a win may not be enough unless several other results go in their favour.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen star as SRH secure playoff berth with 5-wicket win over CSK

Their qualification chances are now heavily dependent on the performances of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

For Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs, the following results must happen:

-CSK must win their final league match.

-Rajasthan Royals must lose both of their remaining matches.

-Kolkata Knight Riders must beat Delhi Capitals.

-KKR must also lose one of their matches against Mumbai Indians.

-Lucknow Super Giants must defeat Punjab Kings.

Only if all these results go in Chennai’s favour will CSK manage to sneak into the top four.

IPL 2026 Points Table Race Heats Up

The IPL points table 2026 remains extremely tight heading into the final phase of the league stage. While RCB, SRH and GT have secured qualification, several teams are still mathematically alive in the race for the last playoff berth.

For CSK fans, the road ahead is difficult but not impossible. The five-time champions now need both victories and outside help to keep their IPL 2026 campaign alive.