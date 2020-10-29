Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 49: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

In Match 49 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wil square off with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thusday.

The Kolkata-based franchise is currently standing at the fifth spot in the IPL 2020 table with six wins from 12 matches they have played so far.

Chennai, on the other hand, have struggled to find their form this season and are languishing down at the bottom of the standings with just four wins in hand.The MS Dhoni-led team is already out of the race for a place in playoffs.

While CSK will head into this clash on the back of their comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Eoin Morgan's team slumped to a crushing defeat by same margin at the hands of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous clash.

In the previous match between the two teams, Kolkata sealed a narrow 10-run win over CSK at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Going into the upcoming match, KKR will look to clinch yet another win over Chennai, Dhoni's side will play for pride and be keen to settle the scores.

As far as head-to-head record is concened, the Chennai franchise hold a good edge over KKR. The two sides have met each other in a total of 21 matches, with CSK clinching victories on 13 occasions and KKR sealing wins in eight games.

Talking about the two sides' record at this venue, CSK have won five out of eight matches in Dubai. KKR, on the other hand, have sealed victory in one out of two games they played at this venue.

Meanwhile, the players of the two teams will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana require 53 runs and 87 runs, respectively to complete 1000 IPL runs.

Deepak Chahar needs 5 wickets to reach 50 IPL wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja is just one catch shy of completing 50 IPL catches for CSK.

When to watch?

The match between KKR and CSK will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the tie will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

KKR vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain)

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan,Faf du Plessis,Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins/Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja/R Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar/KM Asif, Imran Tahir.

SQUADS:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.