Chepauk goes yellow for Sanju Samson: CSK's newest star gets roaring welcome in IND vs ZIM clash - WATCH

The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, fondly known as Chepauk, erupted in thunderous applause as Sanju Samson stepped into the spotlight during India's crucial Super Eight clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, February 26. The atmosphere at the Chepauk was uniquely electric on Thursday evening. The loudest roar wasn't just for the national colors - it was for the man now synonymous with CSK's future - Sanju Samson.

For the Chennai faithful, this wasn't just an international appearance. It was a "homecoming" for the man who officially became a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player following the blockbuster trade that sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals last November.

The wicketkeeper-batter, a star for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) heading into the IPL 2026 season, received a roaring welcome from the passionate home crowd, blending national pride with the growing anticipation for his yellow-jersey era.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Roar For The 'New Prince' of Chennai

The moment came at the toss when India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Sanju Samson's inclusion in the playing XI. Replacing Rinku Singh, Samson not only returned to the lineup but also took up wicketkeeping duties.

As Yadav announced the change, the Chepauk stands exploded with cheers, "Sanju! Sanju!" chants and deafening roars that echoed through the iconic venue.

Fans, many already sporting CSK colors in spirit, treated the announcement like a preview of the IPL excitement to come.

Impact On The Pitch

Sanju Samson didn't keep the fans waiting long to see his trademark elegance. Tasked with stabilizing a batting order that had struggled for opening stands throughout the tournament, Samson played a vital role in India's best start of the 2026 World Cup.

The Partnership: Samson and Abhishek Sharma stitched together a rapid 48 runs off just 22 balls.

The Intent: While Samson was eventually dismissed for 24 off 15, his aggressive approach allowed Abhishek Sharma to tee off, setting the stage for India to post a big total.

Looking Ahead To IPL 2026

While the immediate focus remains on India’s "do-or-die" path to the World Cup semi-finals, the subtext of the evening was undeniably the upcoming IPL season. With the IPL 2026 starting on March 26, Samson’s performance at Chepauk serves as a tantalizing preview of what’s to come.