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Chepauk set for historic tribute as R Ashwin and two India greats get stands named after them

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium is set for a special celebration of Tamil Nadu's cricketing heritage when the Big Bash League makes its first appearance outside Australia in December.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Chepauk set for historic tribute as R Ashwin and two India greats get stands named after them
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Chepauk set for historic tribute as R Ashwin and two India greats get stands named after them
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