/Chepauk set for historic tribute as R Ashwin and two India greats get stands named after them

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium is set for a special celebration of Tamil Nadu's cricketing heritage when the Big Bash League makes its first appearance outside Australia in December.
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association is set to name three stands at the iconic Chepauk venue after Indian cricket legends K Srikkanth, S Venkataraghavan and Ravichandran Ashwin. The three former India internationals are expected to attend the unveiling ceremony on December 12, before the BBL opener between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.
The occasion will combine a major international cricket event with a tribute to three players who represented very different eras of Indian cricket.
A Historic BBL Night In Chennai
The Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades will begin KFC BBL|16 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12. Cricket Australia has confirmed that the fixture will be the first Big Bash League match played outside Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:40 PM local time in Chennai.
The Scorchers enter the season as defending champions, while the Chennai fixture will give the competition an unprecedented international setting. JioStar will broadcast the match to Indian viewers, while Seven Network and Fox Cricket will carry the Australian broadcast.
The timing also gives the stand naming ceremony added significance, allowing three celebrated Tamil Nadu cricketers to be honoured in front of an international cricket audience.
Srikkanth’s Legacy At The Top
Srikkanth established himself as one of India's prominent attacking opening batsmen during his international career between 1981 and 1992.
He played a decisive role in India's 1983 World Cup campaign and produced the highest score for India in the final against the West Indies. Across 43 Tests, he accumulated more than 2,000 runs, while his 146 ODI appearances produced more than 4,000 runs.
His contribution to Indian cricket continued after his playing career. Srikkanth briefly led the national side as captain in 1989 and later became chairman of India's national selection committee.
Venkataraghavan Represents A Different Era
S Venkataraghavan's career belongs to the era when India's spin attack was among its defining strengths. The off spinner appeared in 57 Tests for India and collected 156 wickets.
He was an important member of the celebrated Indian spin quartet of the 1970s and also captained India at the country's first two ICC Cricket World Cups, in 1975 and 1979.
Venkataraghavan later built another distinguished chapter in cricket as an international umpire, earning recognition beyond his playing career.
Ashwin’s Modern Day Record
Ashwin completes the trio with a career that extended into India's modern Test era. He finished with 537 wickets from 106 Tests, placing him among the country's most successful bowlers in the format. His record includes 37 five wicket hauls and a joint record 11 Player of the Series awards in Tests. Ashwin was also an accomplished contributor with the bat, scoring 3,503 Test runs and registering six centuries.
He retired from international cricket in 2024, leaving behind a reputation for tactical innovation and an unconventional approach to the game.
The three stands will therefore represent more than individual careers. Together, Srikkanth, Venkataraghavan and Ashwin span distinct generations of Tamil Nadu cricket, making the December ceremony a celebration of Chepauk's long connection with Indian cricket.
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