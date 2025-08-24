Advertisement
CHETESHWAR PUJARA

Cheteshwar Pujara Announces Retirement: India’s ‘Wall 2.0’ Bids Farewell To Cricket

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to one of the most celebrated Test careers in modern Indian history. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit:- X

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to one of the most celebrated Test careers in modern Indian history. Known as India’s “Wall 2.0” for his resilience and technique, the 37-year-old announced an emotional social media post on August 24, 2025.

Pujara wrote that wearing the Indian jersey and representing the nation was the greatest honor of his life, adding that he leaves the game with immense gratitude and cherished memories.

A Rock in India’s Test Middle Order

Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia and soon became a mainstay at No. 3, taking over the mantle after Rahul Dravid’s retirement. Over the next decade, he became synonymous with India’s fighting spirit, especially in overseas conditions where his patience and discipline proved invaluable.

He played 103 Tests for India, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, which included 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. While his career strike rate (44.41) often invited criticism in the T20 era, his ability to blunt world-class attacks in challenging conditions earned him respect across the cricketing fraternity.

First-Class and Domestic Giant

Beyond international cricket, Pujara dominated the domestic and first-class circuit like few others. Across 278 first-class matches, he amassed an astonishing 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82, with 61 centuries and 76 fifties.

For his state team, Saurashtra, he was the backbone of the batting lineup for nearly two decades, playing a crucial role in multiple Ranji Trophy campaigns.

ODI and Other Formats

Though Pujara was primarily recognized as a red-ball specialist, he also represented India in 5 ODIs between 2013-2014, scoring 51 runs. His limited-overs career never quite took off, but his contribution to Test cricket was enough to cement his place among India’s all-time greats.

Role in Historic Overseas Victories

Pujara’s greatest impact came in India’s historic Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, where he scored 521 runs in four Tests, facing more than 1,200 deliveries and grinding down the Australian pace attack. His performances were instrumental in India’s first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil.

He also played key roles in series victories in England and at home, often absorbing pressure and allowing stroke-makers around him to flourish.

Career Stats at a Glance

Tests: 103 matches, 7,195 runs, Avg. 43.60, 19 hundreds, 35 fifties, HS 206*

ODIs: 5 matches, 51 runs, Avg. 10.20, HS 27

First-Class: 278 matches, 21,301 runs, Avg. 51.82, 61 hundreds, 76 fifties, HS 352

List A: 119 matches, 4,584 runs, Avg. 44.08, 11 hundreds, 32 fifties

T20s: 71 matches, 1,364 runs, Avg. 25.24, SR 109.35

Legacy of the “New Wall”

While modern cricket leaned toward aggressive stroke play, Pujara proved there was still space for traditional Test batting. His mental toughness, patience, and technique made him a role model for young cricketers. Though retirement marks the end of his playing career, Pujara’s journey is expected to continue in the game through coaching, mentoring, and commentary, where his insights will be invaluable for future generations. Cheteshwar Pujara leaves the sport as one of India’s finest Test cricketers, carrying forward the legacy of grit and determination left behind by Rahul Dravid, and writing his own unique chapter in Indian cricket history. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

