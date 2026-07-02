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Cheteshwar Pujara backs Sanju Samson, says India shouldn't drop him for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Cheteshwar Pujara has backed Sanju Samson to retain his place in India's T20I side, saying the wicketkeeper-batter deserves a longer run despite calls to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The former India batter also praised captain Shreyas Iyer's composed knock in the first T20I against England, calling it the perfect innings under pressure.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara backs Sanju Samson, says India shouldn't drop him for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Image Credit: IANS

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