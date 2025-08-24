Cheteshwar Pujara Bids Farewell To International Cricket: Fans Call It ‘End Of An Era’ - Check Reactions

Indian Test cricket stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has officially announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, marking the end of a glorious chapter in India’s red-ball history. Known for his rock-solid temperament and unflinching resilience, Pujara carried the weight of India’s Test batting for more than a decade.

The announcement left fans emotional on social media as they penned heartfelt tributes, remembering him as one of the last great defenders of traditional Test batting.

A Rock In India’s Test Middle Order

Pujara, who made his debut in 2010 against Australia, went on to feature in 100+ Tests for India. While his white-ball career never took off, his red-ball contributions became legendary.

From grinding bowlers down session after session to playing marathon knocks in tough overseas conditions, Pujara embodied the essence of Test cricket. His defensive technique and patience often frustrated opponents but gave India some of their finest victories in modern history.

Kumble Leads The Tributes

Congratulations on a fantastic career!You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game @cheteshwar1 We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field. You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine… — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 24, 2025

Former Indian spinner and coach Anil Kumble was among the first to congratulate Pujara on his remarkable journey. In a heartfelt post on X (Twitter), Kumble wrote:

"Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game, @cheteshwar1. We are all proud of your achievements on the cricket field. You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you. Best wishes to you, Puja, Aditi, and your Dad. Well Done!!"

Fans Call It 'The End Of An Era'

Thank you #CheteshwarPujara for continuing the tradition of having a great wall at number 3 for India and showing us how to grind out some bully bowlers to dust .. — pluovile (@mamanebola) August 24, 2025

Congratulations on a stellar career Pujara!!! You have been a rock solid cricketer for Indian test cricket over the last many years and you will be missed dearly!

Here’s to many wonderful years post retirement! #CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 — (@MVPSHG) August 24, 2025

Pujara’s retirement comes at a time when Indian cricket is already witnessing farewells from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Fans on social media described the current phase as an “emptying” of India’s once-experienced Test core, with many calling it “the end of an era.”

While the BCCI is focusing on building the next generation of cricketers, Pujara’s exit has left a void that will not be easy to fill. His ability to anchor an innings for hours, often absorbing pressure against world-class attacks, is a quality that defined India’s golden Test era.

The Legacy Of Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara retires as not just a cricketer but as a symbol of grit, patience, and discipline. His contributions helped India achieve unprecedented success overseas, and his name will forever be etched among the greats of Indian Test cricket.

For fans and teammates alike, his farewell signals the closing of a remarkable chapter one that shaped India’s dominance in the longest format of the game.