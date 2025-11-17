Cheteshwar Pujara Explodes After Team India’s Kolkata Defeat: “Transition Loss At Home Cannot Be Digested”
Cheteshwar Pujara’s rare on-air outburst after India’s shock 30-run defeat to South Africa in the Kolkata Test reignites concerns over India’s fading home dominance, pitch strategy, and the true impact of the ongoing transition phase.
- Cheteshwar Pujara delivered a rare on-air outburst, calling India’s 30-run loss to South Africa in Kolkata “unacceptable” and “impossible to digest” despite the transition phase.
- Pujara questioned India’s reliance on rank turners, insisting that poor pitch strategy and underperforming batters—not retirements—led to their fourth home Test defeat in six matches.
- The defeat deepened concerns over India’s fading home dominance, putting head coach Gautam Gambhir and the new-look Test squad under intense scrutiny ahead of the series decider.
In a stunning and uncharacteristic moment, Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s calmest voices in Test cricket, delivered a fiery on-air outburst after India crashed to a 30-run defeat against South Africa in the 1st Test in Kolkata. The loss, India’s fourth defeat at home in their last six Tests, has intensified scrutiny over the team’s transition phase, selection calls, and pitch preparation strategy under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
A Meltdown That Captured a Nation’s Frustration
Known for his composure even in the tensest of battles, Pujara was visibly agitated on Star Sports as he dissected India’s latest home failure.
“Transition ki wajah se Bharatiya team Bharat mein haare, woh digest nahi ho sakta,” he said bluntly. The message was clear—India’s defeat at home cannot be brushed aside as a byproduct of transition, even after the recent retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Pujara emphasized that while losses in England or Australia may be understandable during a rebuilding phase, India’s first-class pipeline—featuring proven performers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar—is too strong for home defeats to be tolerated. His words echoed the sentiment of millions of fans: something deeper is wrong.
India’s Aura at Home Is Crumbling
For over a decade, India’s fortress-like record at home was unmatched. Between 2012 and 2024, India created a staggering streak—42 wins and just 3 losses in 53 home Tests. That era of dominance collapsed last year when New Zealand stunned India 3-0 on rank turners in Pune and Mumbai. Now, another year later, the slide continues with a fresh setback at Eden Gardens.
The current run—four losses in six home Tests—marks India’s most vulnerable phase in over 20 years. With South Africa now just one win away from securing only their second Test series triumph on Indian soil, the pressure on Gambhir’s regime has reached a boiling point.
Pujara Points Fingers at India’s Pitch Strategy
A major talking point emerging from the defeat was the nature of the pitch. Pujara warned that India’s obsession with rank turners is backfiring.
According to him, a quality Test wicket—not a minefield—is what maximizes India’s chances of dominating the opposition.
“That percentage drops on such wickets and the opposition becomes equal to you,” he explained.
This criticism isn’t isolated. Gambhir himself has been vocal about the Eden Gardens surface, suggesting that India’s batting unit struggled not because of skill, but because the pitch offered exaggerated turn and inconsistent bounce from Day 1.
A Transition, But Also a Ticking Clock
Yes, India are undeniably in a transition phase. Losing three giants—Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin—within 11 months is seismic. However, as Pujara stressed, transition cannot be a shield for poor decision-making, especially at home. With a wealth of first-class talent, India must stabilize quickly to avoid slipping further in the World Test Championship standings.
The loss also rekindles an uncomfortable debate:
Are India’s batters no longer confident on turning tracks—the very conditions that once made them unstoppable?
