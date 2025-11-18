Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986608https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/cheteshwar-pujara-rejects-transition-excuse-after-india-s-4-home-test-losses-2986608.html
NewsCricket
CHETESHWAR PUJARA

Cheteshwar Pujara Rejects 'Transition' Excuse After India’s 4 Home Test Losses

Following India’s 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has strongly dismissed the notion that India’s recent home failures can be attributed to a transitional phase.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara Rejects 'Transition' Excuse After India’s 4 Home Test LossesImage Credit:- X

Following India’s 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has strongly dismissed the notion that India’s recent home failures can be attributed to a transitional phase. India has now lost four of their last six home Tests, raising questions about the team’s direction and preparation.

“I Don’t Buy This” - Pujara’s Blunt Assessment

Speaking on JioStar after the match, Pujara said he simply cannot accept the argument that India’s defeats at home are due to the team undergoing transition. “I don’t buy this that India is losing at home because of transition. I can’t digest that.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pujara clarified that transition-related struggles are more understandable in away tours such as England or Australia, where conditions are tougher. But at home, he believes the team has more than enough quality to dominate.

“This Team Has the Talent and Potential”

The 103-Test veteran pointed to the strong first-class backgrounds of India’s current players - including Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar, as proof that a lack of skill isn’t the issue. “All their records are so good. Still, if you lose at home, that means something is wrong.”

Pujara stressed that India’s domestic system produces elite red-ball cricketers, making home defeats particularly difficult to justify.

Pitch Conditions Under Scrutiny

Pujara also suggested that the nature of the Kolkata surface played a decisive role in India’s downfall. The pitch offered a sharp turn and uneven bounce right from the start, creating a level playing field between the two sides. “If you had played the same match on a good wicket, there were much better chances of India winning.”

He went a step further, saying even an India A side would usually be strong enough to beat South Africa at home on a fair surface. On extreme turners, he feels India loses their natural advantage.

Pant Admits India Failed to Capitalise

Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged that India let the game slip despite having opportunities to close it out. India was chasing only 124 but faltered under pressure. “We should’ve been able to chase this score… The pressure built on us, and we weren’t able to capitalise.”

Pant also credited Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch for their match-changing partnership, which pulled South Africa back into the contest.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
India’s GCC Workforce To Almost Double To Touch 3.46 Million By 2030 In AI Era
UP Bagless School Programme
UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun For Class 6-8
delhi blast news
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Blast For Alleged Drone, Rocket Tech Support
Ukraine Rafale jets deal
100 Fighters: Is France's Massive Rafale Deal A Ticking Time Bomb For Russia?
Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install