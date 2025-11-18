Cheteshwar Pujara Rejects 'Transition' Excuse After India’s 4 Home Test Losses

Following India’s 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has strongly dismissed the notion that India’s recent home failures can be attributed to a transitional phase. India has now lost four of their last six home Tests, raising questions about the team’s direction and preparation.

“I Don’t Buy This” - Pujara’s Blunt Assessment

Speaking on JioStar after the match, Pujara said he simply cannot accept the argument that India’s defeats at home are due to the team undergoing transition. “I don’t buy this that India is losing at home because of transition. I can’t digest that.”

Pujara clarified that transition-related struggles are more understandable in away tours such as England or Australia, where conditions are tougher. But at home, he believes the team has more than enough quality to dominate.

“This Team Has the Talent and Potential”

The 103-Test veteran pointed to the strong first-class backgrounds of India’s current players - including Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar, as proof that a lack of skill isn’t the issue. “All their records are so good. Still, if you lose at home, that means something is wrong.”

Pujara stressed that India’s domestic system produces elite red-ball cricketers, making home defeats particularly difficult to justify.

Pitch Conditions Under Scrutiny

Pujara also suggested that the nature of the Kolkata surface played a decisive role in India’s downfall. The pitch offered a sharp turn and uneven bounce right from the start, creating a level playing field between the two sides. “If you had played the same match on a good wicket, there were much better chances of India winning.”

He went a step further, saying even an India A side would usually be strong enough to beat South Africa at home on a fair surface. On extreme turners, he feels India loses their natural advantage.

Pant Admits India Failed to Capitalise

Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged that India let the game slip despite having opportunities to close it out. India was chasing only 124 but faltered under pressure. “We should’ve been able to chase this score… The pressure built on us, and we weren’t able to capitalise.”

Pant also credited Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch for their match-changing partnership, which pulled South Africa back into the contest.