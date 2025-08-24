Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Why Was India’s Mr. Reliable Dropped From Test Team Despite His Legendary Career?

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s most dependable Test batters, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday (August 24, 2025). Known for his grit and unshakable technique, Pujara built his career as India’s wall in the longest format. With 7,195 Test runs, 19 centuries, and a highest score of 206*, he was the backbone of India’s middle order for over a decade.

Glittering Career Stats

Pujara’s career spanned across 103 Tests, 71 T20s, and a massive 278 first-class matches. In first-class cricket, his tally of 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82 with 66 centuries puts him among the domestic greats. His patient, old-school batting style often frustrated bowlers and saved India on difficult pitches.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Was Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped From Indian Test Team?

The beginning of the end came during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. India suffered a crushing 209-run defeat, and Pujara’s scores of 14 and 27 came under heavy scrutiny. Critics and selectors pointed to his inability to adapt to modern Test demands, where strike rates have become increasingly important.

Changing Demands of Test Cricket

Modern Test cricket has shifted toward an aggressive, fast-paced approach, epitomized by England’s “Bazball” style. While Pujara’s resilience was once India’s biggest strength, his strike rate and inability to accelerate were now seen as weaknesses. The selectors wanted batters who could not just survive but also dominate bowlers.

Since 2020, Pujara’s numbers have been worrying. In 28 Tests (52 innings), he managed only one century, averaging 26.69. Excluding his 90 and unbeaten 102 at Chittagong in 2022, the average dropped further to 26.31. For a player once considered India’s Mr. Reliable, these figures told the story of decline.

Pujara’s omission from the West Indies tour in 2023 was not the first time he faced the axe. In 2022, he was dropped during the home series against Sri Lanka before making a comeback. However, repeated failures meant the selectors could not persist with him anymore, especially with younger batters knocking on the door.

Focus on Youth and Aggression

The team management and selectors, under coach Rahul Dravid, emphasized transitioning to a new era. Younger talents with aggressive batting styles were given chances to strengthen India’s batting depth. Pujara’s traditional, defensive style no longer aligned with the team’s vision for the future.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite his exit, Pujara’s contributions remain invaluable. His heroic innings in Australia during the 2018–19 and 2020–21 series, where he endured brutal spells to anchor India’s historic wins, will always be remembered. His reputation as a fighter who never backed down has left a lasting mark on Indian cricket.