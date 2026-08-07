Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why Josh Hazlewood refused to bowl to him in CSK nets

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why Josh Hazlewood refused to bowl to him in CSK nets

Cheteshwar Pujara recalled that Josh Hazlewood jokingly refused to bowl to him in the CSK nets after their long battles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran batter also reflected on his IPL journey, saying meeting Shah Rukh Khan was a fanboy moment, but a franchise's culture matters more than celebrity ownership.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why Josh Hazlewood refused to bowl to him in CSK nets
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why Josh Hazlewood refused to bowl to him in CSK nets
2
3
4
5