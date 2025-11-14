Cheteshwar Pujara Schools BCCI Selectors On Mohammed Shami’s Omission From India Squad

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has called on the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and the team management to provide clarity to veteran pacer Mohammed Shami regarding his future in international cricket. Pujara delivered a blunt message, urging the selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir’s team to have a “clear and honest” conversation with Shami about his role and prospects in the national team.

Shami’s Omission and Domestic Performance

Mohammed Shami has been left out of India’s squad since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, despite strong performances in the domestic circuit. Representing Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Shami picked up 15 wickets across three matches, yet he was overlooked for selection. After India announced their squad for the South Africa series, critics questioned the selectors’ decision to exclude him.

Speaking to the media ahead of the opening Test in Kolkata, Pujara said:

“Someone like Mohammed Shami should be having – I mean, the selectors and the team management should have a very honest conversation with him. What’s the plan going forward? Whether they want to pick him or whether they are looking at the young players."

Pujara Urges BCCI to Communicate Clearly

Pujara, who retired from all forms of international cricket in August 2025, emphasized the importance of informing Shami if the board plans to move forward with younger pace options.

“If he is being informed that they are not looking at him, then it is always Shami’s personal call whether he wants to carry on playing first-class cricket, whether he still wants to – I mean, he is part of the IPL as well. So, he would want to carry on playing cricket,” Pujara added.

Shami’s Last International Outing

Mohammed Shami last represented India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, taking nine wickets in five matches and helping Rohit Sharma-led India lift the title by defeating New Zealand in the final at Dubai International Stadium.

The 35-year-old speedster also played a key role in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, claiming 24 wickets in seven matches, including a memorable seven-wicket haul in the final against Australia, where India fell short.