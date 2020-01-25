Cheteshwar Pujara turns 32, cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday turned 32 and warm birthday wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity.

Ashwin Ravichandran took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the batsman.

"Many more happy returns of the day @cheteshwar1, wishing you a great year ahead," Ashwin tweeted.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday @cheteshwar1 bhai hope you have a good year ahead," Kuldeep Yadav wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Mohammad Kaif called Pujara 'an absolute batting great of this generation'. "Many more happy returns of the day to an absolute batting great of this generation- @cheteshwar1. India very lucky to have someone like you and wish you lots of success in the coming years," Kaif tweeted.

"Happiest Birthday @cheteshwar1! May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss. #HappyBirthday #CheteshwarPujara," Wriddhiman Saha wrote.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) termed Pujara as the 'epitome of class, composure and technique' while wishing the batsman on the occasion in a tweet.

Pujara has scored 5,740 runs in the longest format of the game in 72 matches at an average of 49.48. He made his Test debut in October 2010.