'Child labour': FIR against RR over playing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026? - Know details

The presence of 15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL has sparked a fresh wave of controversy. Social activist CM Shivakumar Nayak has threatened to lodge an FIR against the Rajasthan Royals franchise, categorizing the teenager's participation in the league as "child labour."

While Sooryavanshi has recently faced various headlines, ranging from accusations of being "unprofessional" to bizarre claims regarding an AI chip in his equipment, this latest legal threat focuses on his age and rights.

Allegations of Exploitation

During a televised debate on a Kannada news outlet, Nayak argued that the young cricketer is being unfairly exploited by the professional sports system.

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"This 15-year-old boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals is being exploited. He is just a child, only 15 years old, and they have brought him into the IPL to play professional cricket. This is nothing but child labour. How can they make a minor boy play in such a big league like this? He should be focusing on his studies, going to school and completing his education instead of playing cricket at this tender age."

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Nayak further contended that allowing Sooryavanshi to compete at this level establishes "a very bad precedent" for youth across the nation.

"I strongly condemn this and I will be filing a police complaint or legal case against the Rajasthan Royals management for violating child rights and child labour laws. Don't let this boy play IPL cricket, it's child labour, he should study."

Backlash and Public Reaction

The activist's stance triggered significant pushback on social media. Critics were quick to point out historical precedents, noting that legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut at age 16.

The online community reacted with a mix of humor and indignation:

One user joked that Nayak was acting as if the Rajasthan Royals had "opened a factory instead of a cricket academy," adding that the IPL is a place where teenagers "give bowling tuition" rather than doing homework.

Others highlighted a perceived double standard, questioning why child actors in films or contestants in reality singing and dancing competitions are not subjected to similar "child labour" complaints.

Many pointed to the existence of the entire Under-19 national team structure as a counter-argument to Nayak's claims.

A Record-Breaking Career

Hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history during the IPL 2025 auction when he was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore. At just 13 years old, he became the youngest individual ever to secure an IPL contract. His professional debut occurred on April 19, 2025, against the Lucknow Super Giants. At the age of 14 years and 23 days, he set the record as the league's youngest debutant. Having been retained for the 2026 season, he now receives ₹7.5 lakh per match under the BCCI's updated match fee policy.

RR are currently 4th in the points table 2026 with 6 wins and 4 losses and will now face Gujarat Titans on May 9th.

RR Squad IPL 2026

Riyan Parag(C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-de Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Parela, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.