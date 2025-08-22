Chinnaswamy Stadium Dropped, Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil To Host 2025 Women’s World Cup Games; Here’s Why

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a significant change to the venues for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will now host five matches of the tournament, including one semi-final, replacing the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Why Bengaluru Lost Out

The development comes in the wake of safety concerns raised over the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Earlier this year, a tragic stampede during an IPL victory celebration at the venue led to a judicial commission reviewing its infrastructure and crowd management capabilities. The report concluded that the stadium posed safety risks for large-scale events. Following this, the Karnataka government refused to grant clearance for World Cup matches, prompting the ICC and BCCI to seek alternatives.

Navi Mumbai Steps In

Initially, Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium was considered as a replacement, but the ICC eventually finalized the DY Patil Stadium. Known for its modern facilities and a seating capacity of over 45,000, the Navi Mumbai venue has previously hosted high-profile cricketing events, including the IPL finals in 2008 and 2010. Its infrastructure and spectator-friendly design made it a suitable choice to step in for the World Cup.

Tournament Outlook

The Women’s World Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 30 to November 2 across multiple venues, including Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo in Sri Lanka. With DY Patil now added to the roster, fans in Mumbai will get a chance to witness some of the most crucial matches of the tournament.

This change not only underscores the ICC’s commitment to safety but also reaffirms the growing importance of Navi Mumbai as a cricketing hub. The shift from Bengaluru to Navi Mumbai ensures that the tournament will be conducted smoothly, while fans can expect world-class facilities and a vibrant atmosphere at one of India’s premier sporting venues.