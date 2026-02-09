Chinnaswamy Stadium set for possible IPL return as KSCA, RCB meet Karnataka Government

Prasad said the KSCA facilitated the meeting between RCB and the Karnataka government to ensure necessary clearances for hosting IPL fixtures. He added that the Home Minister was supportive and assured another meeting with the designated committee on February 12 to finalise the decision.

KSCA Facilitates Government-RCB Coordination

“We have been facilitating this meeting between RCB and the government. From KSCA’s side, we wanted to meet all officials, and we have done that. The government has been very supportive and guided us on what needs to be done to ensure matches can be held here,” Prasad told reporters on Monday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further revealed that the RCB representatives were formally introduced to the government officials during the meeting, which he described as positive and constructive.

Inaugural Ceremony Likely at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Prasad emphasised that timely approval is crucial as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needs to finalise venues and schedules. “Since RCB won the IPL in 2025, the inaugural ceremony has to take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium. For that, we need the government’s permission. The Home Minister has assured us that after the committee meeting, they will make everything convenient for hosting the inaugural ceremony and all RCB home matches,” he added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that conditional permission has been granted to KSCA and RCB, but said a final decision would be taken after further consultations.

“The IPL matches are approaching. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, RCB representatives, and others met me seeking permission. We have given conditional approval, but the matter needs detailed discussion. On Wednesday, we will meet the BBMP Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and legal representatives and then take a final call after discussing all pros and cons,” Parameshwara said.

Matches Suspended Since Last Year’s Tragic Incident

Cricket activities at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium have remained suspended since June last year, following a tragic stampede during RCB’s IPL title celebrations that resulted in 11 deaths and several injuries. The incident prompted heightened scrutiny over crowd management and safety measures at the venue.

The upcoming decision by the Karnataka government will be crucial in determining whether IPL cricket returns to Bengaluru this season.