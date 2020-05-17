Choice is yours: Virat Kohli shares motivational workout video amid coronavirus lockdown

At a time when most of the sporting activities across the world are at halt due to novel coronavirus, players are making sure to keep themselves fit these days by engaging in indoor exercises.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently staying in his Mumbai apartment with actress wife Anushka Sharma amid lockdown, is also not compromising with his fitness and trying best to maintain his fitness standards despite the forced break.

Kohli recently took to his offical Instagram account and posted a video of him doing quick sprints in an open area of his society complex.

Along with the video of his practice session, the 31-year-old also shared a motivational message with his followers.

“Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours,” Kohli captioned the post.

Earlier, Indian captain Kohli took to social media to end the discussion once for and all as to who among him and Jadeja is the best fielder from the country.

The official Instagram handle of StarSports recently asked its followers to choose the best Indian fielder between Kohli and Jadeja.

"If you had one shot at hitting the stumps to save your life, who would you choose to throw for you – Jaddu or Virat?," the tweet had said.

Kohli was quick to reply to the tweet. He had said, "Jaddu. Everytime. End of debate."

Earlier, Kohli and Anushka were also spotted playing cricket inside their compound amid coronavirus lockdown.

On a related note, Kohli was all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2020 Indian Premier League. However, the IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24, was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.