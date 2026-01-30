'Choti Khushiyan...': Former Indian cricketer mocks Shehbaz Sharif’s social media post after Pak vs Aus T20I

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has sparked a social media firestorm after taking a sharp dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The controversy erupted following the Prime Minister’s decision to publicly celebrate Pakistan’s 22 run victory over Australia in the first T20I of their bilateral series in Lahore.

The Prime Minister’s Message

After the Salman Ali Agha led side secured Pakistan's first T20I victory against Australia in eight years, PM Shehbaz Sharif took to his X account to laud the team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He specifically highlighted the leadership of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying performance against Australia in the first T20I. I also appreciate Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket. Proud moment for the nation," the Prime Minister wrote.

Jadeja’s Brutal Response

Ajay Jadeja, a veteran of 216 international appearances for India, found the Prime Minister's high level involvement in a single bilateral match victory to be excessive. He mocked the scale of the celebration, suggesting that such reactions are usually reserved for major tournament trophies rather than opening games of a three match series.

"Pakistani-yo ki choti choti Khushiya First time seeing a PM's tweet after winning the 1st match of a bilateral series," Jadeja responded, highlighting what he perceived as a lack of perspective.

Pakistani-yo ki choti choti Khushiya



First time seeing a PM's tweet after winning the 1st match of a bilateral series



Carry on Sir https://t.co/mxgRybw5x3 — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) January 30, 2026

Context of the Victory

While the win ended a long drought for the Men in Green, critics have pointed out that the Australian side currently in Lahore is missing several of its primary superstars. Five key players: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, and Glenn Maxwell: are all absent from the squad as they continue their respective paths to recovery ahead of the World Cup.

Match Details and Lineups

Pakistan successfully defended their total in the first encounter, largely due to a balanced performance from Saim Ayub and the spin department.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia Playing XI:

Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman.

The win gives Pakistan a 1:0 lead in the series, but the dialogue surrounding the victory remains heavily focused on the social media exchange between the former Indian captain and the Pakistani leadership.