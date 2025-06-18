Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo & Kieron Pollard Reunite for West Indies, Here’s the League & Team

West Indies legends Chris Gayle, Keiron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo are all set to make an astonishing comeback on the cricket field. The Caribbean stars will play in the World Championship of Legends (WCL)2025. The West Indies Champions have announced their squad for the upcoming tournament. Notably, the legends are constantly seen playing across different leagues but have not been seen together for WI.





The team is full of T20 power hitters and sharp all-rounders like Chris Gayle, Keiron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons and more. WI cricketers bring the calypso flavor to the cricketing world, celebrating every win swagger style.The team also has good bowling with names like Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel and Fidel Edwards. While they have Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Nikita Miller and Dave Mohammad as their spinners. WI Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul also is included in the team. The team also has William Perkins and Chadwick Walton.India Champions won the inaugural season of the World Championship of legends. The second edition kicks off on July 18 and the final will be played on August 2. This edition will be played across four venues- Edgbaston (Birmingham), County Ground (Northampton), Grace Road (Leicester) and Headingley (Leeds).The six teams taking part are - India Champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, England Champions and West Indies Champions. The tournament is played in a round-robin format and the top four teams advance to the knockout stage.Chris Gayle who will lead the side shared his excitement for the league to his fans."Last year, I promised the fans that this season would be greater-and here we are. I'm back as captain of the West Indies Champions, playing alongside my brothers Bravo and Pollard. With this squad, expect nothing less than fireworks. West Indies cricket runs through our veins-we're here to win," he said.Meanwhile Bravo said - "It's great to be representing the West Indies once again - I'm incredibly excited to play with and against good friends and cricketing legends. Polly and I have been good friends for such a long time. Now, we represent our nation once more in the World Championship of Legends."Keiron Pollard who is currently playing in the Major League Cricket for MI New York said - "We played together for many years for West Indies and in franchise cricket - it's nice to be able to do that once again. For me too, coming back feels special. To once again wear the colours of West Indies Champions and compete with legends is something I couldn't pass up."West Indies have won two T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016 respectively.