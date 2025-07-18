Chris Gayle, Pollard And Co. To Shine In 18K Gold As West Indies Champions Unveil Iconic Jersey For WCL 2025

With icons like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Kieron Pollard in their ranks, the West Indies Champions are set to light up the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, beginning July 18 across England.

Sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the tournament will run till August 2, featuring matches in Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds. WCL 2025 promises to be a nostalgic and electrifying celebration of cricket’s greatest names.

Marking a blend of heritage and high fashion, the West Indies Champions have revealed a luxurious jersey designed by Lorenze, crafted with genuine 18K gold accents, available in 30g, 20g, and 10g editions. Far beyond traditional sportswear, the jersey pays tribute to the legendary lineage of West Indies cricket, from the likes of Sir Clive Lloyd to the mighty Chris Gayle.

“This is not just a jersey, it’s wearable history,” said Raj Karan Duggal, Founder of Lorenze. “It merges premium design with West Indian pride, creating a timeless collectible that honours the glory of our cricketing legends.”

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel2 Group Corporation and owner of the West Indies Champions, echoed the sentiment: “With so many cricketing greats in our team, this jersey stands as a symbol of excellence and respect. WCL 2025 is one of the top global events, and we’re aiming to bring the trophy home.”

This year’s WCL boasts a powerhouse cast of retired and iconic players, including:

India: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina

Australia: Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook

South Africa: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard

As the action unfolds, fans can expect vintage rivalries, unforgettable performances, and a celebration of cricket’s golden era on English soil.