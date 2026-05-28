Chris Gayle's 3-word reaction to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaking his IPL sixes record goes viral; baton officially passed?

At only 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has transformed into an absolute record-shattering phenomenon. His explosive batting in the IPL is putting legendary, long-held milestones at serious risk. The teenage prodigy delivered another spectacular performance, blasting a 97-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This breathtaking innings proved his unique capability to dominate top-tier bowling despite his youth, while securely anchoring Rajasthan Royals' spot in Qualifier 2.

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Breaking a Decade-Old Milestone

During this explosive performance, Sooryavanshi cleared the boundary for 12 sixes, eclipsing a legendary milestone that had remained unchallenged for more than ten years. He surpassed the single-season record previously held by Chris Gayle, who launched 59 sixes during the 2012 tournament. The young phenom has already elevated his current tally to 65 sixes and shows no signs of slowing down. His incredible power and precise striking have established him as one of the most intimidating batsmen in the league this season.

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The prodigy also came incredibly close to breaking another iconic achievement: the fastest century in IPL history. That particular milestone remains with Gayle, who blasted a 30-ball hundred. Sooryavanshi fell heartbreakingly short, dismissed at 97 runs off a mere 29 balls. His exit triggered massive reactions throughout the global cricket community, as many fans and experts believed he was destined to rewrite the history books before falling just short at the very end.

The Universe Boss Passes the Torch

Following the match, Gayle turned to social media to celebrate Sooryavanshi's incredible Thursday night performance, which propelled RR further into the postseason.

“What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New Six machine," Gayle wrote on X.

What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New Six machine @IPL pic.twitter.com/ofElAousF7 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 27, 2026

The Rise of the "Universe Baby Boss"

Sooryavanshi first generated major headlines during his IPL debut last year, instantly commanding the spotlight by smashing a sensational 35-ball century. However, the 15-year-old has taken his performance to extraordinary heights this season. Beyond his explosive shot-making, it is his unwavering consistency against world-class bowling lineups that has truly captivated the cricket world.

The young opener currently tops the Orange Cap standings, racking up 680 runs across 15 appearances. He maintains an incredible average of 45.33 alongside a jaw-dropping strike rate of 242.85, statistics that are virtually unprecedented even for elite T20 power-hitters. Because of his fearless attitude and effortless ability to hit maximums, the media and fans have naturally begun comparing him to Chris Gayle, the original "Universe Boss" who completely revolutionized power-hitting in cricket.