Chris Lynn’s Five Consecutive Sixes Power Hampshire Into Vitality Blast Final

Hampshire stormed into the final of the Vitality Blast 2025 after Chris Lynn produced a breathtaking innings in the semi-final clash, smashing five consecutive sixes on his way to a match-winning century. The Australian batter delivered one of the most destructive knocks in the tournament’s history, ensuring his side booked a place in the showpiece clash with ease.

A Knock to Remember

Facing Northamptonshire in the high-pressure semi-final, Lynn showcased his trademark power-hitting. The right-hander launched into the bowlers during the middle overs, clearing the ropes with ease. In a single over, he clattered five sixes in succession, leaving the fielders mere spectators. He remained unbeaten on 108 runs off just 51 balls, laced with towering sixes and crisp boundaries, carrying Hampshire’s batting effort almost single-handedly.

Turning the Game in Hampshire’s Favour

The semi-final had started evenly balanced, but Lynn’s fireworks tilted the momentum firmly towards Hampshire. His blistering stroke play took the chase away from Northamptonshire, and by the time the final overs arrived, the result was a foregone conclusion. Hampshire’s dugout erupted in delight as the experienced campaigner sealed their place in the Vitality Blast final, underlining his status as one of the most feared T20 batters in the world.

A Vital Boost Ahead of the Final

For Hampshire, reaching the final is an achievement, but doing so on the back of such a commanding performance sends a strong message to their opponents. Lynn’s form will be the team’s biggest asset heading into the last hurdle.

His ability to take the game away in a matter of overs makes Hampshire a dangerous side and gives them the belief that their long wait for another domestic T20 crown might soon be over.