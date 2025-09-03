Chris Morris Predicts Aiden Markram Is Expected To Be Hottest Pick At SA20 Auction

Morris Backs Markram as Top Target

Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris believes Markram will be the most in-demand player when the hammer falls. Under his leadership, Sunrisers Eastern Cape lifted back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, before finishing runners-up in 2025. Despite his success, Markram has re-entered the auction pool, though Sunrisers could still retain him with the newly introduced Right to Match (RTM) card.

“My pick for the most sought-after player is definitely Aiden Markram. If a franchise can’t secure him, they’ll likely chase Dewald Brevis or Matthew Breetzke. Even Jordan Hermann could draw strong interest,” Morris told SuperSport.

Brevis in Spotlight for Pretoria Capitals

Morris also tipped Brevis as another hot property, especially for the Pretoria Capitals, who are now coached by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. “Brevis, given his form and local connection to Pretoria, would be a huge signing for them. If paired with another homegrown talent, it could make their lineup even more formidable,” Morris added.

Fresh Auction Dynamics Introduced

Stephen Cook, SA20’s Head of Cricket Operations, highlighted the new dynamics for this year’s auction. Notable changes include:

Right to Match (RTM) cards, allowing franchises to retain former players by matching bids.

The removal of the rookie draft.

A requirement for every franchise to sign at least two Under-23 South African players in their 19-man squads.

Cook explained that each franchise will have USD 2.3 million to build their squad. “Teams must balance retention with fresh talent. The RTM cards and U-23 rule add exciting new elements. Auction strategies shift quickly, which is what makes the event so fascinating,” he said.

Final Word

With bidding wars expected and new rules in play, the SA20 Season 4 auction promises plenty of drama. Markram may be the biggest prize on the table, but rising stars like Brevis, Breetzke, and Hermann are also poised to draw serious attention.