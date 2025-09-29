Chris Woakes Announces Retirement From International Cricket; Check His Career Records

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from all international cricket with immediate effect. Woakes, made his Three Lions debut back in 2011, represented England on 217 occasions.

In 62 Test matches, the 36-year-old Woakes took 192 wickets with 5 five-fors and scored a Test century against India at Lord's in 2018. In his 122 ODIs, he claimed 173 wickets and 31 wickets in his 33 IT20s.

The experienced all-rounder also took three wickets against New Zealand at Lord's helping England to win the ICC Men's World Cup in 2019. Woakes was again a World Cup winner in 2022 as England lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, defeating Pakistan in Melbourne.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The moment has come, and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket.

Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams," said Woakes.

"Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with the greatest pride," he added.

More To Follow...