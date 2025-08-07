Chris Woakes Reflects On Final-Day Grit Of The 5th Test At Oval: ‘Wouldn’t Have Lived With Myself’

In one of the most dramatic finales in recent Test cricket history, England all-rounder Chris Woakes has opened up about his courageous decision to bat on Day 5 at The Oval despite suffering a dislocated shoulder, saying, "I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I didn't at least try."

The fifth Test between India and England ended in favor of India, with England falling just six runs short of what would have been a miraculous chase. But it was the sight of a wounded Woakes walking out to bat, shoulder limp, unable to lift his arm, that became a defining image of the series, and a powerful testament to grit and team spirit.

Walking into Pain and Uncertainty

Speaking after the match, Woakes admitted he was genuinely terrified. “Thank God I didn’t face a 90mph bouncer one-handed,” he joked with a tinge of seriousness, recalling the fear that came with potentially having to defend himself without the use of his top hand.

Despite his injury, the 35-year-old made the selfless choice to pad up and walk out, knowing the game, and possibly the series, was on the line. “You just feel a duty to the team, the fans, the crowd, and yourself. I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I hadn't gone out there," Woakes told reporters post-match. He never faced a ball, with Gus Atkinson falling at the other end shortly after his arrival. But the symbolic weight of his effort resonated far beyond the scoreboard.

Emotional Weight and 'What Ifs'

Woakes, who had played a key role earlier in the series, admitted to feeling “gutted” that England couldn’t complete the fairytale. “It was devastating. We were so close. It felt like it was written in the stars. To fall short by just a few runs, it’ll haunt me for a while.” Yet, he said he’d make the same decision again, even knowing how it ended.

“You don’t know what might happen out there. A run-out, a no-ball, a misfield, anything. I had to be there.”

Support from Both Camps

The cricketing world quickly rallied behind Woakes. Indian batter Shubman Gill, who witnessed the moment from the field, reportedly told Woakes afterward that he was “genuinely worried” seeing him walk out injured. "That's the kind of moment that goes beyond rivalries. It’s about respect," said Gill, praising Woakes for his bravery. Even the Oval crowd, mostly stunned by the tense finish, erupted into applause when Woakes walked onto the pitch. That ovation was, perhaps, the loudest of the day.

A Defining Image for Test Cricket

While the result meant that the England-India series ended 2-2, the final Test was a reminder of why Test cricket still matters. Woakes’ decision to bat, risking further injury, spoke volumes about the emotional depth and sporting spirit that defines the longest format of the game.

In an age of fast-paced T20 leagues and white-ball dominance, Chris Woakes showed that courage, loyalty, and tradition still have a place in modern cricket.