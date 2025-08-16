Chris Wood Overtakes Ravichandran Ashwin, Enters Elite T20-Wicket Takers List

England pacer Chris Wood has entered elite company in T20 cricket by surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin’s tally of wickets in a single country. With this feat, he now stands alongside Jaydev Unadkat, becoming one of the select few bowlers to dominate conditions in their home circuit. Wood’s consistency and ability to strike across different stages of the innings underline his value as a specialist in the format. The achievement also places him among the top 11 bowlers globally for most wickets taken in one country, making him only the fourth Englishman to appear on this prestigious list.

The Hundred: Phoenix Suffer Defeat Despite Wood’s Contribution

Wood’s milestone came during a The Hundred clash where his team, Birmingham Phoenix, faced the Northern Superchargers. Despite picking up two wickets, his efforts weren’t enough to prevent Phoenix from falling short.

Men’s match: Northern Superchargers posted a dominant total, powered by strong batting from Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, and Harry Brook. With the ball, Adil Rashid and Matthew Potts dismantled the Phoenix chase, sealing a 36-run victory for the Superchargers.

Women’s match: The Superchargers women also enjoyed success, chasing down Phoenix with ease. Phoebe Litchfield’s unbeaten 59 off 28 balls ensured an emphatic 8-wicket win.

Why the Record Matters

T20 cricket is often unforgiving for bowlers, making such achievements rare and highly regarded. Surpassing Ashwin, a proven match-winner, and joining Unadkat highlights the longevity and effectiveness of Chris Wood’s career. His feat also strengthens England’s representation in the global leaderboard, showcasing the depth of bowling talent in the country.

Looking Ahead

For Birmingham Phoenix, the defeat was a setback, but Wood’s success adds a silver lining to their campaign. As the tournament progresses, Phoenix will look to bounce back while Wood continues climbing the charts in T20 cricket’s record books.