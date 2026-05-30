Civil War at Mumbai Indians: How replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain broke MI's dressing room within: Report

Mumbai Indians have not tasted IPL glory since 2020, the season Rohit Sharma led them to their fifth championship. The rot began setting in when Hardik Pandya was handed the captaincy ahead of the 2024 edition, replacing the man who had been the heartbeat of the franchise for years. Two seasons of struggle later, IPL 2026 has proven no different, and now a damning report has surfaced suggesting the problems run far beyond just results on the pitch. According to the report, the Mumbai Indians dressing room has fractured into two opposing camps, a revelation that strikes at the very identity of a franchise built on togetherness and loyalty.

Toxicity and Bitterness Inside the MI Camp

A report published by the Times of India has made a startling claim, stating that ever since Hardik Pandya made his return to Mumbai Indians following a two year period at Gujarat Titans, the atmosphere within the dressing room has been toxic and deeply divided.

"Differences exist in almost every dressing room, but the division and bitterness at Mumbai Indians have been unusually high since Hardik returned," a source told the publication.

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What has aggravated the situation further is a string of internal leaks that have seen sensitive dressing room information reach the public over the course of the last three years. The team management has reportedly been left shaken by the frequency and nature of these leaks.

"It doesn't take an expert to see what's happening, but for a franchise like Mumbai Indians, which has always valued its core group, the constant leaks are a major concern. It's a strong word, but it's the reality. That dressing room has seen legends, captaincy transitions, and more, but it has never been like this," the report stated.

What Mumbai Indians Plan to Do Next

Before any long term restructuring can begin, the franchise's immediate priority is understood to be identifying and stopping the source of these leaks. A containment approach similar to the one adopted during the previously reported emoji episode is likely to be revisited, as Mumbai Indians are desperate to ensure no further internal matters become public. The management has made no secret of their displeasure over these developments.

Adding to the concern is the attitude reportedly visible within certain sections of the playing group. The report suggests that some players are taking far longer than expected to return from injuries, and that a section of the squad appears to be going through the motions rather than showing the kind of wholehearted commitment the franchise expects and demands.

Who Could Replace Hardik Pandya as MI Captain?

With the internal discord showing little sign of fading and Hardik Pandya's grip on the captaincy growing increasingly fragile, the franchise will inevitably need to address the leadership question ahead of IPL 2027. Several names from within the current squad stand out as credible candidates.

Suryakumar Yadav is the most obvious choice given his experience leading India in T20 internationals and his standing as one of the most respected figures in the current MI group. Rohit Sharma, despite having stepped away from the role in 2024, remains the most successful captain in IPL history and a return to leadership, even in a mentoring capacity, cannot be entirely ruled out. Tilak Varma, who has already been entrusted with leadership responsibilities at the India A level, represents the long term future and could be the man Mumbai Indians build their next era around. How the franchise navigates both the dressing room crisis and the captaincy question will define whether Mumbai Indians can rediscover the winning culture that made them the most successful team in IPL history.