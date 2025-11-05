'Class Is Permanent': Rashid Latif Compares Virat And Rohit To Football Legends Ronaldo And Messi

Latif, who is known for his candid cricket analysis, described Kohli and Rohit as “India’s Ronaldo and Messi,” acknowledging their unmatched consistency, longevity, and impact on the game. The 57-year-old also weighed in on their future in ODI cricket, especially with the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup on the horizon.

Latif on Rohit & Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Chances

Speaking to IANS, Latif said that the decision on whether Kohli and Rohit will feature in the 2027 World Cup will ultimately lie with the Indian team management. However, he firmly believes that at least one of them should be part of the squad to maintain balance and experience in the team.

“There’s still a whole year left, that is 2026. We’ll have to see how many ODIs they play, but the seniors should definitely be there. One-day cricket is a long-format game; it’s not like T20S. Even if not both, at least one of them must be part of the team,” Latif stated.

He further explained that squad selection involves multiple factors, including form, availability, and emerging talent. With India’s rich pool of young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and KL Rahul, fitting all deserving names into the playing XI can be challenging.

“Sometimes, players like Jaiswal don’t get chances because someone else is performing well. Then you have someone like Sai Sudharsan coming through. KL Rahul also deserves opportunities. But if it’s not possible to have both Rohit and Virat in the XI, at least one should definitely be included,” Latif added.

Class is Permanent, Says Latif

Latif recalled the duo’s brilliance in the third ODI against Australia, where both senior batters produced a match-winning performance. Rohit Sharma smashed a stunning unbeaten 121, while Virat Kohli anchored the innings with 74 not out, helping India cruise to a nine-wicket victory in a 237-run chase.

“Both are great players, the kind who can change the course of a game. Just look at the last ODI. After such a long break, they came back and turned the match around. Class is permanent. Ronaldo is still playing, Messi is still playing, and these two are India’s Ronaldo and Messi,” he said.