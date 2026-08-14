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Coach Gautam Gambhir about to be overtaken by man who once ended his career ; KL Rahul 2 runs away from...

Having regained his place in the team’s leadership core this past June, the 2014-debutant arrives in the island nation ready to serve as a vital source of backing for captain Shubman Gill.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:17 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
Coach Gautam Gambhir about to be overtaken by man who once ended his career ; KL Rahul 2 runs away from...
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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