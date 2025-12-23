Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed Accuses India Of 'Unethical Conduct' After Pakistan’s Historic U-19 Asia Cup Triumph

Pakistan’s Under-19 team ended a 13-year wait for continental glory with a commanding statement, crushing India by 191 runs in the U-19 Asia Cup final. While the scoreline underlined Pakistan’s on-field supremacy, the aftermath ignited a fresh storm as head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed accused the Indian side of “unethical conduct”, adding a heated chapter to the storied India-Pakistan rivalry.

A Final Dominated by Pakistan’s Brilliance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The title clash was effectively decided by a monumental batting performance from Sameer Minhas. Displaying maturity beyond his years, Minhas hammered a breathtaking 172 off 113 balls, laced with 17 boundaries and nine towering sixes. His innings propelled Pakistan to a formidable 347 for 8, the highest total of the tournament.

India, unbeaten until the final and stacked with IPL-linked youngsters like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and captain Ayush Mhatre, were immediately under pressure. The chase never gained momentum as Pakistan’s pace attack exploited early movement and relentless accuracy.

Pace Battery Seals a Statement Win

Pakistan’s fast bowlers produced a collective masterclass. Ali Reza led the charge with figures of 4 for 42, while Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan chipped in with disciplined spells that dismantled India’s batting order. India were bundled out for 156 in just 26.2 overs, turning the final into a one-sided affair and sealing Pakistan’s second U-19 Asia Cup title.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Strong Accusations

What followed the match drew almost as much attention as the cricket itself. Speaking to the media, Sarfaraz Ahmed openly criticised the Indian U-19 team’s behaviour during the final, calling it disrespectful to the spirit of the game.

He revealed that he had specifically instructed his players to maintain composure and celebrate with restraint, regardless of provocation. According to Sarfaraz, Pakistan chose sportsmanship over retaliation, despite what he perceived as unsporting gestures from the opposition.

Viral Video and the Sportsmanship Debate

A video from the Pakistan dugout soon went viral, showing Sarfaraz addressing his players in an emotional yet measured tone. The message, later confirmed by the coach himself, emphasised dignity and self-respect over responding to hostility.

The clip sparked widespread debate on social media, with fans and former cricketers weighing in on player conduct, especially at the junior level. Many praised Pakistan’s composure, while others called for greater accountability and mentorship for young players on both sides.

BCCI Review Adds Another Layer

In response to the heavy defeat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to conduct a detailed review that goes beyond routine assessments. Discussions with head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and captain Ayush Mhatre are expected, particularly with the U-19 World Cup scheduled for early 2026.

Whether on-field behaviour will form part of the review remains unclear, but the timing highlights the importance of discipline, preparation, and mental toughness at the international youth level.