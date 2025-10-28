‘Cockroaches Crawling Out’: AB de Villiers Slams Trolls Targeting Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: In a passionate defence of Indian cricket’s two modern greats, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has launched a fiery attack on those criticising Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. De Villiers’ comments come after the duo’s spectacular batting display in the final ODI against Australia in Sydney, which helped India clinch the series 2-1.

Kohli and Rohit Silence Critics with Batting Brilliance

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reminded everyone of their class during the series-deciding Sydney ODI. After Kohli endured two consecutive ducks earlier in the series, he bounced back with an unbeaten 74*, while Rohit led from the front with a commanding century. Their unbeaten partnership ensured India’s comfortable win and temporarily put to rest doubts about their ODI futures ahead of next year’s busy cricket calendar.

The duo’s performances have reportedly secured their spots in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, beginning on November 30. With the 2027 World Cup still two years away, both players are keen to extend their dominance and silence critics questioning their longevity.

De Villiers Labels Critics as ‘Cockroaches’

Speaking during a live Facebook session, AB de Villiers didn’t hold back his frustration at those who have targeted Kohli and Rohit in recent months. He slammed detractors who, according to him, emerge only to spread negativity when senior players hit a rough patch.

“I don’t know what it is about people. I’m not sure if I can call them people — cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why?” De Villiers said, taking aim at online trolls.

He continued, “Why pour negative energy into players who have given their lives for their country and this beautiful game of cricket? This is the perfect time to celebrate them.”

A Call to Celebrate, Not Criticize

De Villiers went on to praise Kohli and Rohit for their exceptional contributions to Indian cricket, expressing disbelief at the criticism directed towards them.

“They have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for what reason, I have no idea. Obviously, I am referring to the minority because I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers,” De Villiers added.

The former Proteas captain concluded by urging fans and analysts to focus on appreciating legends instead of dragging them down, calling the constant negativity “disrespectful and unnecessary.”

With the South Africa ODI series on the horizon, Rohit and Kohli are expected to continue leading India’s batting charge.