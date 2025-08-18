Colin Munro Blasts 120 In CPL 2025, Equals Shubman Gill And Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘THIS’ T20 Record

New Zealand’s explosive batter Colin Munro lit up the Caribbean Premier League with a stunning knock of 120 runs off just 57 deliveries against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. His innings not only powered Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to a commanding total of 231/5 but also etched his name among the finest in CPL history.

Sixth T20 Century - Equals Gill and Suryakumar

With this hundred, Munro joined India’s Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in the elite list of batters with six centuries in T20 cricket. Known for his power-hitting, Munro’s innings further cemented his reputation as one of the most destructive openers in franchise cricket.

One of the Highest CPL Scores

Munro’s 120 is now among the top individual scores in CPL history, trailing only behind Brandon King’s unbeaten 132 and Andre Russell’s 121*. His innings also stands alongside Faf du Plessis’ 120*, marking it as one of the tournament’s most iconic knocks.

Strike Rate of 210 - Pure Domination

Munro’s century came at a blistering strike rate of 210, laced with 14 boundaries and six towering sixes. He raced to his fifty in just 21 balls before bringing up his hundred off 50 deliveries, dismantling the Patriots’ bowling attack with ease.

A Record for TKR

This was Munro’s second CPL century, making him only the second overseas player, after Faf du Plessis, to score multiple tons in the competition. His brilliance provided TKR the perfect start to their campaign.

Partnership With Hales Sets the Tone

Opening with Alex Hales (47 off 27 balls), Munro stitched together a fiery stand of 114 runs, putting the Patriots immediately under pressure. By the time Hales departed, TKR had already laid the platform for a mammoth score.

Crucial for Victory

Despite a spirited fightback from the Patriots, TKR held their nerve to secure a 12-run win, with Munro’s knock being the decisive factor. His performance not only earned him the Player of the Match award but also reaffirmed his status as a big-match player in T20 leagues worldwide.