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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026: Sreeja Akula, Syndrela Das advance to women's doubles Round of 16 with 3-1 win

India's Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das advanced to the women's doubles Round of 16 at the CTTC 2026 after defeating Maldives' Ibrahim Mishka Mohamed and Nafiz Aishath Alsaa 3-1. The Indian duo produced a composed display in the Round of 32 clash, extending the hosts' impressive run in the individual events at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026: Sreeja Akula, Syndrela Das advance to women's doubles Round of 16 with 3-1 win
Image Credit: X/ Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026: Sreeja Akula, Syndrela Das advance to women's doubles Round of 16 with 3-1 win
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