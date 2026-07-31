India's Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das continued the hosts' impressive campaign at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships (CTTC) 2026, advancing to the Round of 16 of the women's doubles event with a 3-1 victory over the Maldives pair of Ibrahim Mishka Mohamed and Nafiz Aishath Alsaa on Friday.
The Round of 32 encounter was played on Table 1 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi. Competing in a best-of-five format, the Indian duo displayed excellent coordination, attacking intent and composure to overcome the Maldivian pair. Although their opponents managed to claim one game, Sreeja and Syndrela remained in control for most of the contest and sealed a deserved 3-1 win to book their place in the pre-quarterfinals.
The victory extends India's encouraging run in the individual events after the successful conclusion of the team competitions. With several Indian paddlers progressing across different categories, the hosts have carried their momentum into the knockout rounds of the championships.
India entered the individual events on the back of a memorable triumph in the men's team event, where Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Payas Jain defeated Malaysia 3-2 in a thrilling final to clinch the gold medal. The victory provided a major confidence boost for the Indian contingent as attention shifted to the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.
The performances have continued in the mixed doubles competition as well, with Indian pairs making positive starts to their campaigns. The strong showing across multiple categories underlines India's determination to add to its medal tally at the home championships.
With the Round of 16 now awaiting them, Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das will look to build on their impressive opening-round performance and continue their pursuit of a podium finish. As the competition intensifies at the CTTC 2026, the Indian duo will aim to maintain their consistency and keep the host nation's hopes alive in the women's doubles event.
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