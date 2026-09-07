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'Confident he can contribute': George Bailey defends Marnus Labuschagne retention in Australia Test squad for South Africa tour

Marnus Labuschagne hasn’t scored a century in Tests for nearly three years and was recently axed from the ODI team. But the George Bailey-led selection panel has opted to stick with the right-hander for the Tests against South Africa starting in Durban on October 9.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
'Confident he can contribute': George Bailey defends Marnus Labuschagne retention in Australia Test squad for South Africa tour
Image Credit: IANS/Cricket Australia

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Confident he can contribute': George Bailey defends Marnus Labuschagne retention in Australia Test squad for South Africa tour
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