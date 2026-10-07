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'Conversation with him helped me a lot': Shreyas Iyer credits Abhishek Nayar after maiden T20I century

The century in Lucknow came at an important juncture for Shreyas Iyer, who had been struggling to convert starts into substantial scores and had breached the 50-run mark only twice since taking over as India’s T20I captain in June.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
'Conversation with him helped me a lot': Shreyas Iyer credits Abhishek Nayar after maiden T20I century
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Conversation with him helped me a lot': Shreyas Iyer credits Abhishek Nayar after maiden T20I century
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