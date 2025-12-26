Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000436https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/cool-our-heels-for-a-little-bit-with-pat-cummins-sets-sights-on-t20-world-cup-2026-in-india-after-ashes-break-3000436.html
NewsCricketCool Our Heels For A Little Bit With...: Pat Cummins Sets Sights On T20 World Cup 2026 In India After Ashes Break
PAT CUMMINS

'Cool Our Heels For A Little Bit With...': Pat Cummins Sets Sights On T20 World Cup 2026 In India After Ashes Break

Pat Cummins, who missed the first two Ashes Tests as he was recovering from his back issue, returned for the third Test in Adelaide to pick up six wickets in the series-clinching win. With the Ashes urn successfully retained, Australia decided to rule Cummins out for the remainder of the series. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 10:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Cool Our Heels For A Little Bit With...': Pat Cummins Sets Sights On T20 World Cup 2026 In India After Ashes BreakPic credit: ICC

Australia captain Pat Cummins has set his sights on the T20 World Cup 2026 after a successful hit-and-run mission in the Ashes series, saying he is cooling his heels for a bit with the mega spectacle in India and Sri Lanka beginning in early February. 

Cummins, who missed the first two Ashes Tests as he was recovering from his back issue, returned for the third Test in Adelaide to pick up six wickets in the series-clinching win.

With the Ashes urn successfully retained, Australia decided to rule Cummins out for the remainder of the series. But the 38-year-old pacer is with the squad in Melbourne, supporting his teammates from the dressing rooms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Feeling good, so got through Adelaide unscathed so pretty happy,” Cummins told Channel 7 during the lunch break on Boxing Day. 

“As of a few weeks ago, was still coming back from a back injury so playing back-to-back Test matches was pretty high risk.

“Cool our heels for a little bit with T20 World Cup next month," he added.

However, speaking on Cummins' T20 World Cup chances, head coach Andrew McDonald had earlier said, "That'll be an assessment. I'm assuming he'll have a check-in scan at some point and gather more information around where his back is at… looking forward to the World Cup, whether he'll be there or not. I can't really say. It's quite grey at the moment. We're hopeful." 

Meanwhile, Cummins said veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who is also ruled out of the remaining Ashes Tests, is facing a lengthy period out following surgery on his hamstring.

“He had surgery a couple of days ago, so he’ll have a lengthy layoff, I don’t know exactly, but will be at least a few months. Bit of a long road ahead for him, but he’s done it before so hopefully he’ll be back.

“It was a big one, so surgery, and he has his crutches in the change room at the moment so we wish best ... it was a shame but he put a brave face after the Test," Cummins said. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

america on russia ukraine war
Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready, Talks Set
MEA
India Reaffirms Support For Free, Fair Polls As Tarique Rahman Returns
Internet regulation
Madras HC Calls For Regulation Of Children’s Internet Access
Viral video
Viral Ghanaian ‘Prophet’ Ebo Noah: Who He Is And Why Thousands Believe Him
Viral video
Watch: Flower Pots Stolen From Roadside After PM Modi Event; Netizens React
Bengaluru Metro
Bengaluru Woman Confronts Harassment In Metro, Slaps Accused; Probe On
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Calls For Uniform Anti-Terrorism Squad Structure Across States
skin moisturizer
Effective Moisturizers For Smooth and Hydrated Skin
Indian Railways
Northern Railway To Run Special New Year Train Between New Delhi And Katra
Japan
Japan: 15 Injured After Stabbing Incident In Mishima, One Arrested