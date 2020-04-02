Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir to donate 2 year's salary to Prime Minister's CARES Fund

Former Indian cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir has once again come out and pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's CARES fund as the country continues its fight against the deadly coronavirus that has spread all over the world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 38-year-old informed that he has decided to donate his two year's salary to Prime Minister's relief fund.

He further urged his countrymen to do their bit in India's continuous battle against the COVID-19 which was termed 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last month.

"People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year`s salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona," Gambhir tweeted.

People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Gambhir's announcement came just a few days after he released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to fight COVID-19 besides donating his one month's salary to the Central Relief Fund.

"It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. Have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. Have also donated one month's salary towards the Central Relief Fund.United we stand!!," the former Indian opener had tweeted.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has so far affected more than 9,30,000 people and claimed lives of 47,200 persons globally.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,965 on Thursday (April 2, 2020) while the death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 50.