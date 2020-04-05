Coronavirus lockdown: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya urge citizens to take part in PM Narendra Modi's light-a-candle initiative

Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's light-a-candle initiative amid 21-day coronavirus lockdown, Indian opener Rohit Sharma urged his countrymen to join the 'Great Team India Huddle' on Sunday by lighting candles or torches at 9 p.m for nine minutes in order to show support to medical professionals who are working selflessly to fight COVID-19.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens to switch off their lights at 9pm for nine minutes and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc to show appreciation to doctors, nurses and all the medical professionals who are fighting against the novel coronavirus on April 5.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 32-year-old told the citizens of India that our lives depend upon winning this test match against coronavirus.

"Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in "The Great Team India Huddle" today 5th April 9pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me?," Sharma wrote.

Echoing similar views, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also requested the citizens to light candles in order to show their support to the country's frontile warriors who are working day and night to battle this novel virus.

"Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness!Let’s ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA @BCCI. From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn...We are with you @narendramodiji !," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also said that it is a time for everyone to stand as one and show our health warriors that we stand behind them.

"The power of the stadium is in its fans.The spirit of India is in its people.Tonight 9pm for 9min.Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE.Let’s show our Health Warriors,We stand behind them.Team India - IGNITED.@narendramodi @PMOIndia," Kohli tweeted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Kohli, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh and ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

Earlier on March 24, PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country till April 14 in order to fight the thread of the novel virus, that has affected more than 3,000 people in India and claimed the lives of 77.