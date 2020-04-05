Coronavirus pandemic: Yuvraj Singh to donate Rs 50 lakh towards Prime Minister's CARES Fund

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 50 lakh towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's CARES Fund as the country continues to fight against the deadly coronavirus that has spread all over the world.

On Friday, PM Modi had urged the citizens to switch off their lights at 9 pm for at least nine minutes on April 5 and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc in order to show appreciation to doctors, nurses and all the medical professionals who are fighting against the novel coronavirus.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 38-year-old said that he has decided to contribute towards coronavirus relief fund on this great day of solidarity.

Yuvraj further backed PM Modi's light-a-candle initiative and urged his countrymen to come together and light a candle in order to showcase their support to the COVID-19 fighters.

"We are stronger when we stand united.I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me? On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted.

PM Modi on Friday had also interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Yuvraj, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the 21-day lockdown in the country.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir had released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to fight COVID-19 besides donating his one month's salary to the Central Relief Fund.Later, Gambhir also informed that he has decided to donate his two year's salary to Prime Minister's relief fund.

Meanwhile, young shooter Apurvi Chandela had pledged to contibute Rs 5 lakh towards the country's efforts to battle the threat of COVID-19.

The BCCI had earlier declared that they would contribute Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

While Tendulkar had contributed Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu had donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.