Coronavirus COVID-19: Sourav Ganguly to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to underprivileged amid lockdown

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has decided to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the underpriveleged as the country continues its fight against deadly coronavirus.

Confirming the news, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said in an official statement that Ganguly would provide free rice to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid 21-day lockdown.

"It is heartening to note that Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lacs to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security," the CAB said in an official statement.

The state association further hoped that Ganguly's initiative would encourage the citizens to take similar step and help the needy in this tough situation.

"Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state," the statement added.

Ganguly, who served as the president of the CAB from 2015 to 2019 before joining as BCCI president, had earlier took to social media and listed a few do's and don'ts for his countrymen.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Ganguly posted a video of himself wherein he could be seen urging the citizens to follow the directives of the Indian government and be sensible by staying at home to avoid yourself being contracted to the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the second time in a week and announced a total lockdown of 21 days in the entire country to curb the rising graph of the deadly pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

"From midnight, the entire country will be on complete lockdown for three weeks (21 days) due to COVID-19," said PM Modi." He added that the lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janata curfew.

However, essential services like milk, vegetables, groceries, medicines will continue to function.